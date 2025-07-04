Sudhanshu Pandey Slams Apoorva Mukhija: ‘Zubaan Kharab Hai Toh Saari Acchaiyaan Doob Jaati Hai’

Sudhanshu Pandey has opened up about his time on The Traitors, sharing his views on fellow contestant and influencer Apoorva Mukhija. The actor, known for his work in both television and film, expressed disappointment with what he described as dual behaviour and the casual use of abusive language by some Gen Z participants.

Speaking to Zoom, Sudhanshu remarked, “It was how they speak about the same person on face and behind the back. This is the new generation, and they are a big lost because there is no sense of concept of culture that you belong to.” He acknowledged Apoorva’s kind nature but added, “Apoorva is a very good kid, she has got a kind heart but these kids don’t understand ki agar aapki zubaan kharab hai toh aapki saari acchaiyaan saari doob jaati hai.”

The Anupamaa actor stressed the importance of being aware of one’s words, especially under public scrutiny. “When you are on camera, you have about 20 crore people watching you and when you are abusing like it’s their second nature… They think it is very cool to be like that because we are Gen Z,” he added.

Sudhanshu was among the 20 celebrity contestants on The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the Dutch reality hit, hosted by Karan Johar. The show included names like Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Anshula Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, and Karan Kundrra. It premiered on Prime Video on June 12 and concluded with Uorfi and Nikita Luther walking away with the ₹70 lakh prize.

Sudhanshu was voted out in the final episode along with traitors Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. Despite not winning, his comments have sparked conversations about generational divides and what defines grace under pressure in today’s reality television.