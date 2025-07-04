Sara Ali Khan Says If A Partner Hides Relationship, ‘I’ll Give Him 108 Green Flags’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has opened up about what she considers red flags in a relationship—and surprisingly, one of them doesn’t quite bother her. In a chat with News18, Sara said she wouldn’t mind if her partner hesitates to publicly acknowledge the relationship. “If my partner isn’t willing to acknowledge our relationship, I’ll give him 108 green flags. It sounds amazing to me because it’s a very rare situation,” she quipped.

Sara, known for her candid charm, also shared that she’s never explored online dating. “I’ve never used a dating app. Some people use it and that’s fine, but I feel that mil kar hi pata chalta hai (you truly understand a person only after meeting them). In a world that’s become so digital, if even finding love becomes digital, it won’t be fun for me,” she said.

Speaking about qualities she values in a relationship, Sara mentioned that she prefers equality over tradition. “I don’t believe the guy should always pay the bill—I believe in splitting it,” she said. She’s also okay with a partner checking in often—up to a point. “If they ask me about my whereabouts very frequently, I’m okay with it as long as they’re not tracking me through GPS or asking me to prove where I am,” she laughed.

Rumours around Sara’s personal life have also been making headlines. She’s currently speculated to be dating former model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa, with whom she was recently spotted on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath. Social media sleuths also noted that the two posted pictures from the same locations in Rajasthan—albeit separately—fueling dating speculation.

When asked about the rumours, Arjun told Team Varinder Chawla, “Whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.”

Sara was previously linked to actors Kartik Aaryan and Veer Pahariya.