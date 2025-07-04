Kanwar Dhillon Shuts Down Breakup Rumours: ‘Alice, I Are Very Much Together’

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, currently seen in Udne Ki Aasha, has finally addressed ongoing rumours about his relationship with fellow actor Alice Kaushik. Shutting down all speculation, Kanwar made it clear that their relationship is intact and strong—and they don’t feel the need to keep proving it to the public.

“To all the inquisitive folks & media portals who continue to write stupid articles about Alice & I, we are very much together & do not need to keep making it clear every month,” Kanwar wrote in a candid Instagram post.

He didn’t hold back in calling out sections of the media for what he described as “mud-slinging journalism,” slamming portals for spreading unfounded rumours about his personal life. Alice Kaushik also shared Kanwar’s post on her Instagram Story, offering a quiet yet firm show of support.

The couple, who met on the sets of Pandya Store in 2021 while playing the popular on-screen pair Shiva and Raavi, reportedly began dating in April of that year. In July 2022, Kanwar made their relationship official on social media. Since then, their chemistry—both on and off screen—has made them a fan-favourite duo.

Kanwar’s recent post has not only reassured fans but also drawn praise for his no-nonsense approach to online speculation. With both actors choosing to focus on their work and relationship away from constant public scrutiny, this post served as a firm line drawn in the sand.