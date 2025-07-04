Munawar Faruqui Says He Got Married For His Son: ‘I Needed Him More Than He Needed Me’

Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who often made headlines for his love life inside the reality show, has finally opened up about his recent wedding to Mehzabeen Coatwala. During a candid chat on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, Munawar revealed that the decision to marry Mehzabeen came just a month before the ceremony—and largely stemmed from his bond with his son Mikael.

Munawar confirmed that he tied the knot in May 2024, just months after Bigg Boss ended in January. When Farah asked if he knew Mehzabeen while he was still inside the house, Munawar simply replied, “No.” Farah, visibly surprised, quipped about the whirlwind timeline of his relationship. Munawar explained that the turning point came when he reunited with his son after the show.

“After I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy working and Mikael was staying with my sister. He spent a week with me and when it was time for him to leave, he kept hugging me. I felt like he needed me—and honestly, I needed him even more,” Munawar shared emotionally. “That moment made me realise I wanted him to stay with me. And for that to happen, I needed to take a step toward stability.”

He added that Mehzabeen was in a “similar situation,” as she is also a single parent raising a 10-year-old daughter. Describing their decision as a natural fit, Munawar said, “It felt like a puzzle falling into place. The very next day, I asked her, ‘Are you okay marrying me?’ I stayed up all night with that thought. All I wanted was for Mikael to stay with me.”

Farah praised the couple’s “blended family,” to which Munawar nodded and said he believed it was the right decision for all of them.

While Munawar was rumoured to be in a relationship with influencer Nazila Sitaishi during his time in the Bigg Boss house, things took a public turn when Nazila announced their breakup on an Instagram Live. Munawar chose not to publicise his wedding with Mehzabeen, and news of their union only surfaced after a fan shared details online. Actor Hina Khan’s presence at the intimate ceremony added fuel to the rumours, confirming the speculation for many.

During his time on Bigg Boss, Munawar had revealed that his ex-wife had remarried and that he had full custody of his son.