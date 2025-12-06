Tanya Mittal’s Campaign For Bigg Boss 19 Takes Over 75 Metro Stations Across Delhi With “Vote Now”, Made Fans Crazy

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is on, and the race for the coveted trophy has never been more intense. With just hours remaining until the winner is announced on December 7th, the five finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Praneet More, Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal are giving it their all to secure the top spot. Fans are leaving no stone unturned, deploying creative tactics to rally votes for their favorite contestant.

One of the most talked-about strategies in this season’s voting race is Tanya Mittal’s bold campaign at Delhi’s metro stations. Tanya’s fan club and family have taken over 75 metro stations across the city, plastering her cutouts, posters, and vote appeals all over the stations. The images circulating online show Tanya’s face adorning station displays, accompanied by the message, Vote Now.

This campaign has caught the attention of Bigg Boss fans across the country, with many sharing videos and photos of the displays on social media. Some have even humorously dubbed the metro as “Tanya Metro,” while others have lauded it as a brilliant marketing strategy, especially considering the sheer number of people who travel through Delhi metro stations daily. With millions of commuters passing through these stations, the visibility is immense, and this strategic move could certainly give Tanya an edge in the final hours of voting.

Despite this aggressive campaigning, Tanya Mittal is currently in fourth place in the voting trends, according to the latest reports. Her position puts her at a disadvantage, as she is trailing behind Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Praneet More. As the final vote tally approaches, Tanya’s chances of clinching the title appear slim, but with her fanbase actively working to boost her numbers, anything could happen in the final push.