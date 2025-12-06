Tara Sutaria Says She Guards Her Personal Life Closely, Calls Privacy Her “Non-Negotiable Space”

Tara Sutaria has reiterated that she remains extremely protective of her personal life, especially at a time when constant scrutiny follows every move of public figures. In a recent interview, the actor noted that while she understands attention is part of the profession, she has consciously set boundaries about what she shares with the outside world.

She explained that she reveals only what she feels comfortable putting out in public, adding that everything else remains “sacred” to her. The actor’s emphasis on privacy comes at a time when speculation around her relationship with Veer Pahariya continues to make headlines, but Tara maintained that she prefers silence over clarification, insisting that certain aspects of her life are not meant for public dissection.

Since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Tara has experienced the intensity of public curiosity, which often stretches beyond her work to her personal relationships and daily life. She said that although she has grown familiar with the attention, it can at times feel overwhelming. Whenever she senses things getting too noisy, she steps back, disconnects briefly and returns to her core support system, her family and close friends. According to her, these quiet resets help her remain grounded and unaffected by constant chatter.

Tara also reflected on her approach to her career, stating that she prefers to choose roles and projects at her own pace rather than rushing into choices based on industry rumours or expectations. She said that she wants her work to reflect honesty and quality, and is not interested in taking up projects merely to stay visible. The actor stated that she believes performing well in roles that genuinely resonate with her is far more important than remaining in headlines.

On being asked specifically about the ongoing attention around her relationship with Veer Pahariya, Tara refrained from confirming or denying anything. She said her silence should not be misinterpreted, instead, it is her way of safeguarding the parts of her life that she finds deeply personal. She added that choosing not to comment is not an attempt to create mystery but an effort to maintain peace in a world where even a small remark can spiral into an uncontrollable narrative. Tara said that she refuses to let gossip or online speculation dictate how she lives her life, and will continue to maintain the boundaries she has set.

Her comments come at a time when many celebrities are increasingly calling out intrusive media behaviour and the pressure of constant visibility on social media. Tara’s stance reflects a growing recognition in the industry that privacy, even for public figures, is not a luxury but a necessity. She said she appreciates her fans’ interest in her life, but hopes they understand that choosing not to share everything is a healthy, deliberate choice.