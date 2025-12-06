Aryan Khan Lands in Controversy Again After Showing Middle Finger Outside A Pub In Bengaluru, Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is once again in the headlines, this time over a viral video allegedly showing him making an obscene gesture at a pub in Bengaluru. The clip, widely circulated on social media, has stirred up a storm, leading to a formal complaint being filed against him for indecent behavior. According to reports, Aryan Khan was in Bengaluru on November 28 for a private event. Later that night, he visited a popular pub located near the Ashoknagar police station.

A video from that evening has gone viral, where Aryan is allegedly seen entering the pub with Kannada actor Zayed Khan accompanied by Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad smiling and waving at fans outside the venue. Later showing his middle finger, which has now caused the controversy. This alleged gesture immediately caught the internet’s attention, leading to heavy criticism and debate across platforms.



A lawyer has lodged a complaint accusing Aryan of inappropriate conduct in a public place. Following this, Bengaluru Police visited the pub and questioned the manager regarding the alleged incident. Police sources claim, the incident took place on November 28 and the pub falls under Ashoknagar police station limits. Officers are reviewing details but no official statement has been released yet.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the viral video. The footage circulating online shows Aryan Khan entering the venue with a group and greeting fans. Moments later, he is allegedly seen raising his middle finger while still smiling. While the video has caused a stir, it is important to note that the clip is not officially verified and the police have not confirmed whether it captures the full context.