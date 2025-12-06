Sara Khan Tied The Knot With Krish Pathak As Per Muslim And Hindu Rituals, Pictures Inside

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak had secretly tied the knot in a court marriage back in October 2025, which came as a huge surprise to their fans. Now, they have followed up their legal marriage with a traditional celebration that is capturing the hearts of social media users everywhere.

Sara Khan shared four stunning pictures from her wedding on Instagram. Two of these pictures were taken during the Nikah ceremony, while the other two were captured during the wedding pheras, where the couple is seen joyfully embracing each moment of the sacred occasion. In these images, Sara and Krish radiate happiness and love.

In her caption, Sara expressed, “From ‘Qubool Hai’ to saath pheras… Our love wrote its own script, and the world agreed.” This heartfelt message perfectly sums up the love and commitment they have for each other.

Sara had previously shared in October 2025 that she would honour both Hindu and Muslim wedding traditions. Since her mother-in-law is from the hilly regions, Sara also mentioned that they would incorporate local customs from that culture. True to her word, the couple followed a mix of rituals, adding a beautiful multicultural touch to their wedding. During the Nikah, Sara wore a stunning white and gold outfit, which gave her a regal appearance. For the traditional hill wedding ceremony, Sara wore a vibrant red outfit and adorned a large nose ring, a traditional accessory from her mother-in-law’s culture, which added a unique charm to her look.