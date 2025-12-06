Archana Puran Singh Takes House Help Bhagyashree on Her First Flight, Fans Praise Their Beautiful Bond

Archana Puran Singh has always been admired for her warm personality, but during the lockdown, she won millions of hearts by sharing fun and candid videos featuring her house help, Bhagyashree. Since then, Bhagyashree has become a sensation in her own right, very much like Farah Khan’s beloved cook, Dilip. Now, Archana has once again impressed fans by doing something truly special, taking Bhagyashree on her first-ever flight.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh Takes Bhagyashree Along

Recently, when Archana Puran Singh and her family traveled to Bangalore, they decided to take Bhagyashree along. This was a big moment for her, as she had never flown before. The journey, filled with laughter, mischief, and pure joy, was captured beautifully in Archana’s vlog. The day began early, with the whole family ready to leave, except Bhagyashree, who had overslept and arrived late, apologizing shyly. But once she joined the group, the fun truly began.

Archana Puran Singh

Also Read: Sara Khan Caught Her Ex-Husband Ali Merchant Red Handed With Spa Worker In Her Own Spa Centre

At the airport food court, the family teased and joked with her, treating her as one of their own. Throughout the flight, Archana and her family couldn’t resist pulling Bhagyashree’s leg. Whether it was teasing her about the takeoff or her wide-eyed curiosity inside the aircraft, the moments were wholesome and hilarious. When they landed in Bangalore, Archana and her son Aryaman played another prank, telling Bhagyashree their luggage had gone missing.

Archana Puran Singh

Bhagyashree, innocent as ever, believed them instantly, and her nervous expression continued until Archana told her the truth. When asked about her first flight experience, Bhagyashree’s response melted everyone’s hearts, “When the flight took off, I was holding onto the sides, and the people around me were looking at me. But when we were in the air, I felt relieved. It felt like we were walking on clouds.” Her genuine innocence and excitement touched viewers, sparking a wave of love in the comments section.