We all will be glad to know that Telangana became the first state to start the home delivery of medicine by drones all over the state and the process of delivery will soon start in the state. The Telangana government will probably start its Medicine from the Sky project on Saturday. The project is being undertaken in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and Healthnet Global. Under this, vaccines and medicines will be distributed in the marked airspace of Vikarabad district using Beyond Visual Line of Sight drone flights.

Medicines by Drone

Before starting this project, the Telangana government had sought approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation Government of India. According to the information, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has given its permission, after which the project will be launched from the Police Parade Ground in Vikarabad district on Saturday. Three of the eight consortiums – Bluedart Med Express Consortium, Helicopter Consortium, and Curisfly Consortium have already reached Vikarabad before the project had started.

Medicines by Drone

This is a thing of great pleasure for us to know that Telangana will be the first state to have the Medicine from the Sky project. Here the delivery of medicines will be done through drones. Officials are conducting tests to assess the drone’s capability over long distances and heavy payloads.

“Through Medicine From The Sky, Telangana became the first state to pilot Beyond Visual Range of Sight drone delivery of vaccines and essentials’’ said IT minister KT Rama Rao. “The objective of Medicine from the Sky is to generate insights that can drive future adoption strategies and policy interventions for inclusion of drones in the healthcare supply chain. The goal is to integrate drone deliveries with existing systems and enable urban grade infrastructure even for remote and rural areas,” said Telangana’s Information Technology Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.