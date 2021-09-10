How to Enjoy The Best of Goa Safely

India is an incredible country to live in, but so many of us take it for granted. Each of the states has its own characteristics that make it unique, meaning that in order to enjoy a vacation, we don’t even need to go abroad. So many people choose to spend their extended holidays here, finding themselves, understanding the culture, getting in touch with their own spirituality. All of these things are things that we should enjoy too. One of India’s smallest states is quite a different experience from the rest and that is Goa. This tiny state is a law unto itself and the perfect place for an exciting vacation. As a solo female traveler, it’s really important to ensure you’re keeping yourself safe, whilst also making sure you’re having as much fun as possible. That’s where we come in!

Stay With Zostel

Zostel are known across India for being a friendly destination for backpackers. Their hostels give the option of private rooms, as well as single-sex dormitories, so you know you’ll only be sharing with other women. Whilst staying in a hotel is certainly an enjoyable luxury, you’re far more likely to connect with people in the convivial atmosphere of a hostel. Not only that, you’ll save yourself some money too. The Zostel in Goa is really welcoming to solo travelers and even hosts meals for guests to enjoy as one big group. If you’re hoping to make friends for life on your travels then a hostel is your best bet.

Enjoy the Floating Casinos

Goa’s unique landscape has made it an unlikely home for enormous casino ships. As the ships remain on the river at all times and can be moved if necessary, they remain exempt from some of India’s stricter gambling laws. Enjoying an afternoon on one of these ships can be great fun and is totally safe and legal. Whilst you’re unlikely to receive the same kind of value as you would online thanks to far larger overheads on the boats, it is a unique experience that most traveling to Goa would think a shame to miss out on.

Visit Butterfly Beach

There are so many beaches in Goa that there really is an option for everyone. With that said though, one of the most special places on Earth is Butterfly Beach. This beach is a little bit trickier to access but is good for those who want less of a party vibe and somewhere that feels a little more secret. You’ll need to take a boat out to it, so it’s a good idea to share with some of those friends that you made at the hostel. There’s safety in numbers, but you’ll also end up paying less per person for the journey! Once you arrive you’ll be greeted with a sheltered cove, covered in white sand and large rocks where butterflies land to warm up during the day. Watching the beach come alive with butterflies as you paddle in the crystal clear waters is one of the most special ways to spend an afternoon.

Going Out to Eat

Heading out to a restaurant on your own can be a little daunting for some of us, but it’s actually really liberating. There are some places that are safer than others for solo travelers, but generally, if you’re going out during the daytime you should be absolutely fine. A family-run restaurant is always a good option if you’re a little nervous as the staff will go out of their way to ensure you have a great experience. The Vinayak Family Restaurant has a very friendly vibe and is also really affordable. At lunchtime their fish thali is the must-have item, gaining this restaurant an almost legendary status amongst locals. Although the restaurant will certainly be busy whatever time of day you go, it really is worth the wait. The thali combines lots of different traditional Goan flavors and if you want something to nibble on whilst you wait then the fried calamari is truly delicious. The other nice thing about this spot is the lovely pastoral view of the fields outside. Though the waits can be long, with food this good and views so beautiful, it really doesn’t matter.