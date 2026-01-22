Television Star Hina Khan Reveals Her Show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Is the Biggest Source of Her Wealth

Television actress Hina Khan has been a prominent name in the Indian TV industry for many years. She began her acting journey with producer Rajan Shahi’s popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the iconic role of Akshara. The show ran for years, and Hina remained a part of it for nearly eight years, eventually becoming a household name. Now, the actress has candidly revealed that a major portion of her wealth comes from this very show.

Hina Khan Spilled Beans About Her Show

Let us tell you that Hina Khan recently appeared in a conversation with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, where she was asked a direct and interesting question. Elvish asked her who was more beneficial to work with Rajan Shahi, who produced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, or Ekta Kapoor, the powerhouse behind hit shows like Naagin and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Without hesitation, Hina gave a clear and honest answer, explaining where most of her earnings originated.

Hina Khan said, “I did Naagin for a short time. I worked with Ekta for 6–7 months as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But if you talk about money, then definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” She further explained that while her roles in Ekta Kapoor’s shows were impactful and helped her grow as an actor, the duration was relatively short compared to her long association with YRKKH.

Talking about her eight-year journey on the show, Hina added, “I did it for 8 years. So, most of my wealth has come from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I worked after that too, but YRKKH played a major role in it.” According to various media reports, Hina Khan’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹50–52 crore, while some reports claim it could be as high as ₹80 crore. Her long-running television career, brand endorsements, reality shows, and digital projects have significantly contributed to her financial success.

Apart from daily soaps, Hina Khan gained massive popularity through reality television. She was a finalist on Bigg Boss 11 and impressed audiences with her fearless avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Last year, she appeared in the show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Rocky Jaiswal, further showcasing her versatility. Currently, Hina Khan remains highly active on social media, where she enjoys a massive fan following. She regularly shares glimpses of her personal life, fashion statements, and professional updates, keeping her fans closely connected.