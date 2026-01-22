“He Could Have Done Better”, Farida Jalal Reacts to Aryan Khan’s Web Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actress Farida Jalal continues to remain active in the entertainment industry even at the age of 77. Known for her honesty and grace, the actress has now shared her candid opinion on Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son. While welcoming Aryan into the film industry, Farida Jalal did not hesitate to offer constructive criticism.

Farida Jalal’s Honest Take on Aryan Khan’s Debut

Farida Jalal recently spoke to one of the media houses where she was asked whether she had watched Aryan Khan’s debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and what she thought of it. Responding warmly, she welcomed Aryan into the world of cinema and praised his effort. Having worked closely with Shah Rukh Khan in iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Farida Jalal shared her blessings for Aryan.

The veteran actress said, “Welcome home. This is where he belongs. Where else would he go?” While she appreciated Aryan Khan’s initiative, Farida Jalal was straightforward in her review of the series. Sharing her honest opinion, she said, “I watched it. It was okay. It was alright. He could have done better, but it was good.” Her balanced response has been widely discussed online, with many appreciating her honesty and encouragement for the young filmmaker.

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025. The web series featured a strong ensemble cast including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahar Bamba, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh. Since its release, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the second season of the show.

On the work front, Farida Jalal was last seen in The Great Shamsuddin Family, which starred Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, and Purab Kohli. Written and directed by Anusha Rizvi, the film premiered on JioHotstar on December 12, 2025, and received appreciation for its performances. Now, Farida Jalal is all set to return to the big screen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film ‘O Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.