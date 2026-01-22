Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Cheer for Son Jeh’s Performance at School Annual Day, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood’s power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently melted hearts as they attended the annual day function of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. The special occasion became even more memorable as their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) performed on stage, leaving his parents visibly emotional and proud. A heartwarming video from the school function has been circulating widely on social media.

In the viral clip, Saif Ali Khan can be seen enthusiastically cheering for Jeh as he performs on stage, while Kareena Kapoor, lovingly known as Bebo, is seen blowing flying kisses with a bright smile. Jehangir, clearly delighted to spot his parents in the audience, responded by blowing flying kisses back, making the moment even more adorable. The sweet exchange between the parents and their little one has won over fans, who can’t stop gushing about the family moment.

The annual day function was a grand affair with the Ambani family also present. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani, attended the event. They were seen enjoying the performances and cheering for the children, adding to the celebratory atmosphere. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two sons.

Their elder son Taimur Ali Khan was born in 2016, while Jehangir was born in 2021. Kareena often shares glimpses of her life with her children on social media, and fans love her candid, relatable parenting moments. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film Daira, which has already generated buzz among fans. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Haiwaan.

Both films are expected to release later this year, making it an exciting time for the star couple. Let us tell you that the viral school function video once again shows that despite their superstar status, Kareena and Saif cherish simple family moments, proving that proud parenting moments are truly universal.