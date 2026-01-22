Do You Know Not Amrish Puri But Anupam Kher Was the First Choice for Mogambo For Mr. India, Shot For Some Days

The 1987 blockbuster Mr. India remains one of the most iconic films in the history of Hindi cinema. Even after 39 years, the film continues to be remembered for its unique concept, memorable performances, and legendary dialogues. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in lead roles, while Amrish Puri’s Mogambo became one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable villains.

However, not many people know that the role of Mogambo was not originally played by Amrish Puri. Veteran actor Anupam Kher has now revealed that he was the first choice for the role and had even shot for a few days before being replaced. This interesting revelation came to light through a video shared by Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher’s son. Sikandar posted a candid video of Anupam Kher on social media, which has now gone viral.

In the video, Anupam Kher revealed that he was finalized to play Mogambo in Mr. India and had already begun shooting. However, the makers later decided to recast the role, bringing in Amrish Puri instead. What surprised many fans was Anupam Kher’s admission that his close friend and co-star Anil Kapoor also supported the makers’ decision to replace him. Anupam shared that he was completely unaware of this development at the time, which initially left him hurt and upset.

According to reports, the producer-director duo felt that they had a different vision for the character of Mogambo, which led to the casting change. Anil Kapoor backed the decision, believing it would serve the film better. In the same video, Anupam Kher showed immense grace and honesty by admitting that Amrish Puri was the perfect choice. He said that he could never have portrayed Mogambo the way Amrish Puri did, acknowledging that the casting decision was absolutely justified.

With his deep voice, powerful screen presence, and iconic dialogue delivery, Amrish Puri turned Mogambo into a character that is remembered even today. Released in theatres on May 29, 1987, Mr. India went on to become a cult classic. From its engaging storyline to its timeless music and unforgettable villain, the film set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.