“Sita Was With Ram Even In Exile”, Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh’s Cryptic Posts After His Birthday Video Go Viral

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh recently celebrated his 40th birthday, and as expected, the celebrations quickly became a talking point on social media. Like many events linked to the actor-singer, videos from his birthday party went viral within hours. One particular clip, however, grabbed maximum attention and triggered a wave of speculation online. In the viral video, Pawan Singh can be seen smiling, cutting his birthday cake, and enjoying the celebration with close acquaintances.

While fans were showering love on the actor, netizens noticed a woman standing close to him with sindoor on her forehead. This single detail sparked intense curiosity and rumors, with many linking the woman to ongoing gossip surrounding Pawan Singh’s personal life. Soon after, social media users began speculating about the identity of the woman and connecting her name with Mahima Singh, further fueling controversy.

Amid the viral video and growing rumors, Pawan Singh’s wife, Jyoti Singh, shared cryptic posts on her Instagram account that caught everyone’s attention. Her first post read, “Sita was with him even in exile, but Ram couldn’t be with her even in Ayodhya.” Shortly after, she shared another post saying, “The one accepted by Shiva is often rejected by the world.” These emotional and symbolic posts led many social media users to believe that Jyoti Singh was indirectly expressing her pain and possibly hinting at issues in her relationship with Pawan Singh.

Comment sections quickly filled with questions, assumptions, and debates. As speculation intensified, screenshots of the woman standing next to Pawan Singh began circulating widely. However, it didn’t take long for the rumors to be clarified and proven misleading. The woman seen in the video is Mahima Singh, a newcomer in the Bhojpuri film industry. Mahima hails from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently working on a new project with Pawan Singh.

Due to their professional association, she was present at the birthday celebration. Mahima Singh is an emerging actress who has recently stepped into the Bhojpuri film industry. She has previously appeared alongside Pawan Singh in the song Bani Laika, which received significant attention online. Their on-screen chemistry became a hot topic among fans, further adding to the buzz whenever the two are spotted together.