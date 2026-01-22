Bhumi Pednekar Says She Felt ‘Numb’ After The Royals Criticism, Announces Break From Acting

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about the emotional impact of the audience and critical reaction to her recent film The Royals, revealing that the experience left her feeling “numb” and prompting her to take a break from acting. In candid comments to the media, she described how the criticism affected her mindset and influenced her decision to step back temporarily from the film industry.

Bhumi, who has established herself as one of the more socially conscious performers in Hindi cinema, said that the response to The Royals was difficult to process. The film, which was released to mixed reviews, drew reactions that Bhumi found particularly hard to navigate. She explained that while she has always been prepared for differing viewpoints on her work, the intensity and nature of some criticism left her emotionally drained.

In her remarks, Bhumi said that after facing sustained critique, she felt a sense of numbness and loss, as though the purpose and joy she usually finds in acting had been temporarily obscured. She used the word “numb” repeatedly to describe her internal state, suggesting that the barrage of opinions, both positive and negative, took a toll on her creative confidence. “It made me feel lost for a bit,” she said, indicating that the experience prompted a period of introspection.

Bhumi also announced that she plans to take a break from acting for a while, framing it not as an end to her career but as a necessary pause to recover and recalibrate. The break, she said, is intended to give her space to reflect on her journey in the film industry and to reconnect with her artistic instincts away from the immediate pressure of filming and release cycles.

Her decision to speak openly about the emotional implications of criticism highlights a broader conversation around mental health and well-being in the entertainment industry. Actors and creators often contend with public reactions that range from accolades to harsh judgement, and Bhumi’s experience serves as a reminder that even seasoned performers can be affected deeply by such responses.

The Royals is a film that generated significant anticipation prior to its release, in part because of Bhumi’s established track record of choosing socially relevant and diverse roles. However, the mixed audience reception and critical divide followed by online discussion appears to have influenced her mood and outlook in ways she did not fully anticipate.

Fans and fellow actors responded to her announcement with messages of support, recognising the courage it takes for a public figure to share their vulnerabilities. Social-media users praised her for acknowledging that artistic work, and by extension the reception it receives, can have real psychological effects. Many noted that her decision to take a break could set a positive example for other performers who might feel pressured to constantly be “on” despite facing disappointment or critique.

Industry observers pointed out that periods of rest have historically allowed artists to return with renewed creativity and clarity. A break, when framed as a move toward personal growth, often resonates with audiences who value authenticity and resilience. Bhumi’s announcement was noted in this context, seen as a mature step in prioritising mental well-being.

While Bhumi takes time away from acting, she has not ruled out future projects, nor has she indicated how long her hiatus will last. Her decision appears to be shaped by a desire to find balance and preserve her passion for storytelling, rather than avoidance of her craft. For now, she has expressed gratitude for the support she has received and has emphasised that the break is about healing and growth rather than withdrawal.