Bharti Singh Returns to ‘Laughter Chefs Season 3’ with Newborn Son Kaju, Leaves Co-Stars Emotional

Popular comedian and television host Bharti Singh has once again proved why she is one of the most loved personalities in the entertainment industry. After taking maternity leave, Bharti made a powerful and emotional return to Laughter Chefs Season 3 just three weeks after giving birth to her second child. Her comeback was made even more special when she surprised her co-stars by bringing her newborn son, lovingly named Kaju, to the sets of the show.

Bharti Singh’s Emotional Comeback with Baby Kaju

Following the birth of her second child, Bharti Singh resumed her role as the host of Laughter Chefs Season 3. The moment became unforgettable when Bharti entered the kitchen set with baby Kaju in her arms, marking the first-ever glimpse of her baby on the show. Pictures from the sets quickly went viral on social media, capturing heartfelt reactions from the cast and crew.

In the viral photos, Bharti is seen sitting in a wheelchair with a drip in her arm, holding her son close. Despite not being in the best of health, the comedian chose to be present on set, showcasing her dedication and emotional bond with the show. Bharti’s co-stars, including Krushna Abhishek, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and others, were visibly overjoyed to see her back. Their smiles and emotional reactions reflected the strong bond they share with Bharti.

The entire kitchen set turned into a celebration as everyone welcomed baby Kaju with warmth and affection. Bharti shares a deep connection with the Laughter Chefs family, who stood by her throughout her second pregnancy. After the birth of her son, the cast and crew celebrated the happy news by distributing sweets on the set. Earlier, during her seventh month of pregnancy, the team had also organized a surprise baby shower, making the journey even more special for her.

As Laughter Chefs Season 3 approaches its final phase, the excitement among contestants and viewers is at an all-time high. The show, which uniquely blends comedy and cooking, has been entertaining audiences for three successful seasons. The third season began with impressive TRP ratings and is now gearing up for the much-awaited Kanta vs. Chhuri challenge. This challenge will bring major twists, including the reshuffling of pairs, elimination of some contestants, and the entry of new participants.