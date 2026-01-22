“People Can Interpret Situation As They Want”, Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Govinda’s Insult Comment

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have recently found themselves at the center of controversy after their private marital issues became public. The situation escalated when Sunita allegedly accused Govinda of being involved in an affair with another woman, sparking widespread discussion across entertainment circles and social media. When questioned about the allegations, Govinda strongly reacted and even brought his nephew, popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek, into the conversation.

The actor expressed his discomfort over certain jokes made on Krushna’s television shows. Govinda said that the show’s writers often make Krushna deliver lines that he finds insulting. He added that he has repeatedly advised his nephew to be cautious. According to Govinda, tensions increase whenever something he says upsets Sunita, and he is not always aware of when she is hurt. He also mentioned that he tries to stay calm, but even his close friends feel bad seeing the situation unfold.

Responding to Govinda’s remarks, Krushna Abhishek chose a light-hearted and respectful tone. Speaking to the media, Krushna said he deeply loves and respects his Govinda mama and described him as a great person with extraordinary thinking. Krushna further added that people can interpret the same situation differently. While one person may find something offensive, another may see it as playful or positive. He clarified that he personally takes things in a positive spirit and holds no ill feelings.

Interestingly, Sunita Ahuja had earlier claimed that long-standing family tensions had already been resolved. Referring to disputes that reportedly existed since 2016, she said that she had moved on from the past. Sunita shared that Krushna grew up with her alongside other family members and that she considers all of them her children. Emphasizing forgiveness and harmony, she said she wants all the children in the family to laugh, play, and remain happy, adding that she blesses everyone.

The ongoing exchange has once again highlighted how celebrity families often struggle to keep personal matters away from the public eye. While fans are concerned about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship, many are hopeful that the family will resolve their differences privately and move forward peacefully.