Bipasha Basu Protects Daughter Devi’s Privacy During Bandra Outing, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is known for being active on social media, often sharing beautiful moments with her family and giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. However, when it comes to her daughter’s privacy, the actress leaves no room for compromise. A recent incident from Bandra, Mumbai, has once again highlighted Bipasha’s protective side as a mother.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu Spotted With Daughter

Recently, Bipasha Basu was spotted stepping out in Bandra along with her family. Her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover was also with her. In a now-viral video, Bipasha can be seen getting out of her car while holding Devi in her arms. As the actress walked ahead, a photographer attempted to take pictures of the child. Reacting immediately, Bipasha covered her daughter’s face with her hand, clearly signaling her discomfort with the situation.

Bipasha Basu

Also Read: Do You Know Not Amrish Puri But Anupam Kher Was the First Choice for Mogambo For Mr. India, Shot For Some Days

What caught everyone’s attention was Bipasha Basu’s firm yet calm response. She was heard asking the photographer, “Who are you?” Soon after, her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, was seen stepping in from behind. The video has been widely shared on social media, with many fans praising Bipasha for standing up for her child’s privacy. The incident reflects how seriously the actress takes her role as a mother and her commitment to keeping her daughter away from unnecessary media exposure.

Bipasha Basu

Several celebrities today choose to keep their children away from the spotlight, and Bipasha Basu is no exception. While she occasionally shares moments with Devi on social media, she remains cautious about public interactions, especially with paparazzi. Fans have flooded the comment sections with supportive messages, appreciating her decision to prioritize her daughter’s comfort and safety.

Bipasha Basu

Let us tell you that Bipasha Basu tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022, marking a new chapter in their lives. Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film Ajnabee and went on to become one of the most popular actresses of her generation. She was last seen in a cameo role in Welcome to New York.