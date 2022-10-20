THIS Superhit Film Of Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit Will Have A Remake- Find Out!

Anil Kapoor’s film “Jamai Raja” was released in 1990. Madhuri Dixit’s pair was seen with Anil Kapoor in this film. Hema Malini also in an important role in “Jamai Raja.” The film was well received by the audience, and it proved to be a super hit at the box office. The audience gave a lot of love to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor’s pair in “Jamai Raja.” Now, some good news has come out for the fans regarding to this film.

According to the information, the makers of the film have made up their mind to make a remake of “Jamai Raja.” Indian production house Shemraoo Entertainment has joined hands with the Indian Media Entertainment Network. Let you know that, Shemaroo Entertainment has produced over 400 films in India. It is one of the oldest entertainment companies in India.

“Jamai Raja” was a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, “Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu,” whose story was based on the mother-in-law and son-in-law. Since it was based on a social story, it was also remade in Tamil as “Mappillai” in the same year. Big stars like Rajinikanth played the lead role in this Tamil film. Incidentally, when the film was made in Tamil for the second time, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush played a key role.

As per the report, the news of remaking the film “Jamai Raja” came to light on October 19, when the film’s 32nd anniversary of its theatrical release was celebrated. The makers of the film are now hoping to turn the script into an action comedy. The official announcement of the completely finalised star-cast of this film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, speaking of Anil Kapoor’s work front, he will soon be seen in an upcoming untitled web series, which is the official remake of the Hollywood series “The Night Manager,” alongside actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala. Apart from this, he also has his next action thriller “Fighter” directed by Siddharth Anand with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his bag. He will also be seen in “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On the other hand, when it comes to Madhuri Dixit’s work, she was recently seen in “Maja Maa,” which received a lot of appreciation from the audience.