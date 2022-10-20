The award-winning national actress Priyamani has been approached to play a role in the upcoming film with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. The movie is the remake of the Malayalam drama Lucifer. The updates have loaded the film industry, and the Lucifer remaking project has been reached to Priyamani. And the actress is still left with no answer as she is currently taking a part at Narappa with Venkatesh.

After Narappa Priyamani would probably sign into the big project with Chiranjeevi. If she did that this would be the first time this combo played together in a film. As Chiranjeevi applied to play the role of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. He used to portray the role exactly as it was required. The whole story revolves around political issues and how a leader should lead the people. And Priyamani will be set to play for sister role.

Priyamani is an exceptional actress, who has played phenomenal roles in all kinds of woods. Known for her sentimental acting on her debut in Kollywood, Paruthiveeran. That was the turnaround for her career, but she got into some lags and made her way clear after that.

As the cast states, the character Stephen Nedumpally did not satisfy its 100 per cent, so they decided to make it unique in the presence of Chiranjeevi. And the film will play by the megastar, as we know his style and swag of acting.

Original movie directed by Sukumaran based on political action thriller. The sound of Chiranjeevi is a major advantage to play a role in the leadership when the tone of the story moves through stable the throne at the chaos.