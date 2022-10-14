What Is Marriage? Know What This Child Wrote About Marriage In His Essay Reading Which Teacher Got Furious!!

Student life is very unique. People do a lot of experiments and naughty things in their student life. Recently, a student has surprised everyone by writing an essay. This essay is going viral very fast on social media. Actually, the teacher asked all the students of the class to write an essay on marriage. But a student has written something different, which has become a topic of discussion. When this student was asked to write an essay on marriage, he wrote – “Marriage happens when the family members tell the girl that you have grown up, we cannot feed you food. You find a boy who can feed you. Then the girl meets the boy. Both get married. Both test themselves and start living together”.

Tweet Shared

The teacher is stunned to see the boy’s answer. The teacher has given 0 marks to the student and has also called him to meet her. And since the essay has been shared on social media it became a topic of discussion. People are liking this essay very much. And let us tell you, this tweet has been shared by a tweet user named srpdaa.

People’s Tweet

Many people have also raised questions on this tweet. Many users believe that it is fake. A child studying in the third grade cannot write that much. At the same time, funny comments of many people are being seen on this tweet. One user has written while commenting – “This child should get a medal”. On the other hand, another user has written while commenting – “Brother, this child is very funny”. However, we are still not sure about the authenticity of this essay but if it is written by a child only then he seriously deserves a medal.