Fans Go ‘Aww’ As Rahul Vaidya Touches Disha Parmar’s Feet While Celebrating Karwa Chauth Together!

Anchor-singer Rahul Vaidya left the netizens mesmerized by his gesture towards his wife Disha Parmar on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. In July last year, they tied the knot. They celebrated their second Karwa Chauth on Thursday. During this ritual, Rahul touched Disha’s feet and wrote a sweet note for her as he honored her at the festival.

Karwa Chauth is an annual festival. But nowadays, most men have also started doing the same for their wives. Disha Parmar also kept a fast for her musician husband and both took to social media to share pictures of their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Rahul took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a video showing Disha breaking her fast by looking at the moon and then at Rahul, before drinking water and eating sweets from his hand. After finishing the ritual, Disha hugged Rahul and touched his feet. He then returned the actor’s gesture and touched her leg, as she tried to stop him.

Rahul captioned it, “Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained. I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth.” Disha shared some pictures of the Karwa Chauth celebrations on her Instagram account.

Fans commented, “My whole heart! The way she touched his feet, Rahul did too! It’s about being equals, that’s how beautiful my Dishul is,” “Awwww. She touched his feet and he started to do the same to let her know she’s his equal.”