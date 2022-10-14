Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Hit Red Carpet As Married Couple At Ralph Lauren Show!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first public appearance together since getting married! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were out on a date. Lopez and Affleck were all smiles as they arrived in Los Angeles for the Ralph Lauren SS23 runway show, which took place on Thursday at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens. As they posed for photos at the event, the couple was all smiles.

The couple posed for photos together, hand-in-hand, and later with Affleck’s arm around his wife’s waist, holding her close.

Lopez, 53, wore a black long-sleeved pin-stripped dress with heels. She accessorised with a clutch, necklaces, multiple rings and a wide-brimmed black hat to match her husband. Affleck, 50, The Oscar winner wore a black suit with a matching shirt and tie, which gave him an almost solemn appearance that was broken up by his smile.

When they arrived at the event, the two posed for photos holding hands. They smirked at each other at one point, demonstrating their love.

Other celebrities who attended the Ralph Lauren show included Mindy Kaling, James Marsden, John Legend, Jessica Chastain, and Sylvester Stallone with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and daughters Sistine and Sophia.

Lopez and Affleck, who married in July in Las Vegas, have a special relationship with Ralph Lauren. The bride wore three custom Ralph Lauren gowns to their August wedding ceremony, which was held at Affleck’s estate on Hampton Island Preserve near Savannah, Georgia. Dressed in a tuxedo and white jacket, Ben Affleck looked dapper.

The couple started dating in the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002 before calling it quits. They rekindled their love 20 years later, getting engaged this April. Jennifer Lopez has 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with Anthony, and Affleck’s three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — with Garner.