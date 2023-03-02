Will Kartik Aaryan Be Seen Doing A Cameo In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Read Full News

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Shehzada’ was recently released. However, Shehzada film was not liked by the audience. After this, the actor is now busy with his next project. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is also all set to hit the theatres. Meanwhile, there is good news for the fans of Kartik and Ranbir. It is reported that both actors will be seen together.

According to the reports, Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in Ranbir and Shraddha’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. It is being said that the actor will have a cameo role in the film. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and he is a good friend of Kartik. In such a situation, he has made the actor a part of his film.

Let us tell you that there is a good camaraderie between Luv Ranjan and Kartik Aryan in the Bollywood industry. Kartik and Luv Ranjan have had a long association. The two have worked together in films like ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Akash Vani’ and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’.

On the other hand, talk about ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, this film is directed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar will be released in theaters on March 8 on the occasion of Holi. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film. After ‘Pathaan’, it is being told the second big film of this year. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar also stars Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais and Ayesha Raza Mishra. On the other hand, if we talk about the writers of this film, then they are Rahul Modi, Rahul Mody, and Luv Ranjan.