When Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Denied Their “Saas-Bahu Dispute” and Called Each Other “Friend”

With both a wonderful and loving daughter in Shweta Bachchan and a thoughtful son in Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan can count themselves as very fortunate parents. Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has also gotten along well with the Bachchans throughout the years. But then again, what kind of household doesn’t have some sort of saas-bahu conflict? But Jaya had previously set the record straight and introduced herself as a friend.

There is no saas-bahu dynamic between Jaya and Aishwarya; rather, they have a lovely friendship. There have been numerous occasions on both sides where Jaya talked well of Aishwarya and vice versa. Jaya Bachchan previously spoke publicly about her connection with her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while denying all the rumours. In an interview with Reddit, Jaya added, “She is my pal.

I tell her straight out if there’s something I don’t like about her. I would never try to manipulate her behind her back. She tells me when she disagrees with me. It’s just that I get to be a bit more dramatic and she has to be a little more respectful. Age has caught up with me. Well, that’s it. And then Jaya Bachchan continued, “We genuinely enjoy staying at home and chatting crap. We’ll be alone together. Not much she does with her limited free time is ever disappointing. In terms of my friendship with her, she is fantastic. Their public appearances certainly attest to this.

Earlier in an interview with DNA in 2015, Abhishek Bachchan talked about how his mother Jaya and wife Aishwarya behave at home and said, “Ma and Ash band up against me and they keep rambling on in Bengali. Being that she is of Bengali descent, her mom is fluent in the language, and Aishwarya worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she is as well. Which is why they always start using Bengali when they have to work together to defeat me.

For those unaware, the romance between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan began to develop in Dhoom 2 (2006) and reached a fever pitch in Guru (2007). They married the wedding later that year, and in 2011, they became parents to tiny Aaradhya Bachchan.