₹14 Crore Scam Alleged in Uttar Pradesh Printing Directorate; Amitabh Thakur Demands High-Level Probe

Lucknow, June 29:

Serious allegations of financial irregularities worth approximately ₹14 crore have surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh Printing Directorate. National President of Azad Adhikar Sena, Amitabh Thakur, has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged scam.

In his letter, Thakur cited documents and information indicating that, over the past four years, six tenders were issued for the procurement of equipment at prices significantly higher than market rates—reportedly three to five times the actual cost. While the market value of the procured items was around ₹3 crore, the tenders were allegedly awarded to select firms at inflated prices totaling nearly ₹17 crore.

Thakur also pointed to the alleged involvement of key officials, including Joint Director of the Printing Directorate Puneet Tiwari and suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash, who was given additional charge as Director during the period in question.

Calling the matter a grave misuse of public funds, Thakur urged the state government to order an impartial, high-level investigation and take appropriate action against those found guilty.

A copy of the comparative table detailing all six tenders has been attached with the letter as evidence.