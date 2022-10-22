Rashmi Desai Wishes Fans On Dhanteras; Said, “Start Celebrating Yourself”

Today the festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated across the country. Diwali celebrations have started with Dhanteras. The festival of Diwali is also seen in Bollywood. On one hand, the Diwali party has started, on the other hand some celebs are still busy in shopping. TV actress Rashmi Desai has recently congratulated the fans on Dhanteras through a social media post. Along with this, Rashmi has also given a very sweet message. This post of Rashmi Desai is becoming very viral.

Rashmi Desai has shared a post from her official Instagram account. In this, she has shared four pictures. Rashmi’s style looks unique in every picture. Rashmi Killer is posing in a black colored shiny short dress. Rashmi has clicked all the pictures sitting on the sofa. In these photos of Rashmi Desai, you can see that Rashmi is wreaking havoc in an off shoulder dress.

Rashmi has written a wonderful caption with these pictures. She wrote, ‘Happy Dhanteras! You are very precious to yourself. Unless you understand your worth, you have no value. Start any celebration with yourself.” As much as Rashmi’s caption is, in the same style, the same confidence is visible in her pictures. She is being praised a lot on this post of Rashmi.

Interesting response from users is coming on Rashmi’s post. On one hand her fans are commenting and on the other hand celebs are also seen reacting to the actress’s post. Ada Khan and Diksha Nagpal have posted fire emojis. Ashnoor Kaur wrote, ‘Hot.’ One user wrote, ‘You are the most beautiful and humble person in the world. I am a big fan of you. Another user wrote, ‘Congratulations to you too.