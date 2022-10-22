Nakuul Mehta Feels Grateful As ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’ Completes 300 Episodes; Check Out!

TV star Nakuul Mehta is one of the most famous actors in the telly industry. He has been a part of many successful shows. The actor became a household name with the show Ishqbaaaz. He is playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.

In the show, he teams up with actress Disha Parmar. He plays the role of Ram. She plays the role of Priya. The show completed 300 episodes on screen. Nakuul Mehta shared a post on social media to express his gratitude.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parma came together for the show Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2. It started airing on 12 August 2021. The entire team celebrated when the show completed 1 year of broadcast. The show has crossed another milestone. It has aired 300 episodes.

Nakuul wrote, “Tonight we play our 300th episode. Television can be relentless. You show up everyday with very little prep time. Driving to work is spent reading a long’sh screenplay for the given day. Dialogues are brewed fresh whilst you get your face pancaked. On most days you are multitasking & running or delegating errands cause life…”

He further added, “You prepare as much as you can and then you leave it the universe that you show up with everything you got on the given day.. You find the ‘juice’ or clues everyday if you are open to receiving. From your audiences, from your own magic moments between action & cut, almost always from the written material & then mostly from the cast and crew you jam with..”