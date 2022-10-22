Deepika Padukone Marks Four Years Since Her Wedding Announcement With Ranveer Singh; Actress Gets Nostalgic!

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her and Ranveer Singh. It is on the four-year anniversary of her and Ranveer Singh’s wedding invitation and announcement of their marriage. They were in a relationship for a few years before announcing their union on October 21, 2018, by sharing a wedding announcement on their respective social media handles.

Sharing the card dated October 21, 2018, originally shared on a fan page, Deepika wrote on her Instagram Stories, “4 years ago!” with a heart emoji. They announced their marriage in October. They got married on November 14 in Lake Como on November 15 in a twin wedding ceremony as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions. Only selected friends and close family members attended the wedding.

The card read, “21.10.2018. With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer.”

They are ready to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. The two are busy with their respective work assignments currently. Deepika is looking forward to Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit theaters on January 25 next year. She is working on Project K with Prabhas. She has signed Fighter with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. This will mark the first collaboration of Deepika and Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Ranveer has finished shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is ready for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Circus next year.