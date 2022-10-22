Jacqueline Fernandez’s Interim Bail Extended Till November 10, Patiala House Court Issued Its Verdict!

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail in a money laundering case has been extended till November 10. The Patiala House Court has given this decision while hearing the bail petition today i.e. on November 22. Like last time, this time too Jacqueline Fernandez reached the court in the dress of a lawyer. Let us inform that Jacqueline is a co-accused in the ongoing ED investigation in the Rs 200 crore fraud case involving thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Significantly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on August 17 this year filed a charge sheet, making Jacqueline Fernandez an accused in the money laundering case. Not only this, the court had also summoned him, after which Jacqueline’s lawyer filed a bail plea. Let us inform that for the last one year, Jacqueline Fernandez’s great-thug has been in the headlines for the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.

Talking about the film career of the actress, she was last seen on the big screen doing a cameo in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona released this year. Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok were seen playing the lead roles in this film. However, the film flopped at the box office.

On the other hand, if we talk about Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming project, she is working in Ram Setu and Cirkus. Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev will be seen working in the lead roles with him in Ram Setu. The film is releasing on 25 October 2022. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde are working with Jacqueline in Cirkus. The film is going to hit the theaters on 23 December 2022. Talking about the director of this film, he is Rohit Shetty. Rohit has made the film Simmba with Ranveer.