Mukesh Khanna Needs A Hindu Director For Film ‘Shaktimaan’; Check Our What Actor Says!

It was recently announced that a film will be made on Shaktimaan and the responsibility of which has been taken by Sony Pictures India. As soon as the news surfaced, it went viral on social media within minutes. Fans loved the concept of watching their favorite superstar of the 90s on the big screen.

The work of the film is progressing as well, but now actor Mukesh Khanna has said such a thing about Shaktimaan that it has made him think.

Recently, there was news that the ongoing search for the director of the film has been completed. There is talk of finalising Minnal Murali fame Basil Joseph as the director for the film.

Now, Mukesh Khanna has shared a post regarding the director of the film, in which he has said that it is being said on social media that he wants a Hindu director for Shaktimaan, which is completely wrong.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Mukesh Khanna said, “It is a bit early for me to talk which director will direct the film Shaktimaan. Me and my producers are in talks on this right now, but it is disturbing that Some things are being spread about a director’s religion and his being non-Hindu.”

The actor further added, “A tweet has been made in which it has been informed that I am upset about choosing a non-Hindu director. Let me be clear that I have never said such a thing, so I don’t know where it is coming from.” Such things have nothing to do with the truth. I have the highest respect for a talented artist, regardless of religion.”

In the end Mukesh Khanna said, “Such talk is completely wrong and unnecessary. I request the fans of Shaktimaan not to pay attention to any such information which is not officially given by the producer or me. We haven’t signed anyone. Shaktimaan is the idea of ​​India. It is bigger than someone’s small lie.”