‘Cut My Hair, Locked Me In Room’: Shakti Kapoor Recalls Getting Ragged By Mithun Chakraborty At FTII!

Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor is still remembered for his villainous and comic roles in Hindi films. His acting chops is something unmatched. The actor is considered as one of the most talented artistes industry has ever produced. In a recent interview, he recalled his early days and talked about the time when he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Shakti was ragged at FTII

In a conversation with DD Urdu, Shakti walked down the memory lane to reminisce an anecdote where his senior Mithun Chakraborty ragged him. He shared that acting was never on his mind. But his friends filled up the form for FTII and when he got a letter for a written examination, he enrolled himself in the institute.

When the actor reached hostel, he was having beer in his hand as he had a feeling of a star. Rakesh Roshan and Pramod Khanna came to drop him off. He then saw a dusky guy with rippled muscular body standing at the gate. He wearing a dhoti with uncountable holes in it. Shakti asked that man if he wanted some beer. The guy refused to take it and informed the actor that it was not allowed in the hostel. He introduced himself as Mithun Chakraborty. After Rakesh and Pramod left, a hand held Shakti by his leg. He dragged him to a room, threw him on the floor and asked him how did he even dare to offer beer to a senior. Along with other seniors, Mithun also made fun of the actor’s hair and even cut them off with scissors.

Shakti was saved by Mithun

Furthermore, the actor told that it was Mithun only who came to his rescue when other seniors asked him to swim in cold water for 20 minutes. He said that Mithun locked him in a room so that everyone thought he was not there. Otherwise, they would have paraded him till morning.

For the unknown, Shakti Kapoor began his Bollywood journey with ‘Khel Khilari Ka’. His negative roles in Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Rocky’ and Feroz Khan’s ‘Qurbaani’ made him an overnight star.