Aamir Khan Criticises Bollywood For ‘Forgetting Its Roots,’ Praises South Films For Strong Emotions

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the contrasting box office performances of Hindi and South Indian films. According to the actor, Hindi filmmakers have drifted away from their roots, focusing on "finer emotions" instead of the powerful, broad-stroke storytelling that resonates with audiences.

Speaking at the press conference of PVR-INOX's Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar on Sunday, Aamir discussed why South Indian films continue to dominate the box office while many Bollywood films struggle. The event, held to celebrate Aamir's contributions to Indian cinema, was moderated by veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Addressing the audience, Aamir explained, “One of the reasons South films are working is that their directors tap into strong emotions—revenge, anger, love. But in Hindi cinema, writers and directors have been trying to cater to a more refined audience and have forgotten these core emotions. There are finer emotions, like doubt, but they are less impactful than something like revenge.”

The actor, known for his perfectionist approach to filmmaking, also pointed out the impact of multiplex culture on the industry’s storytelling choices. He noted that South Indian filmmakers continue to create “massive, hard-hitting” films, catering to single-screen audiences, whereas Bollywood has shifted its focus to the niche multiplex crowd.

“When multiplexes became popular, the industry started believing that the audience had changed. This led to the emergence of so-called ‘multiplex films’ that catered to a specific urban audience. Meanwhile, South films stuck to what we used to call single-screen films—mass-oriented, broad-stroke storytelling that is engaging and emotionally powerful,” he added.

Aamir also addressed the structural advantages that South cinema enjoys, such as a stronger emphasis on mass appeal and a distribution system that favors large-scale productions. He suggested that Bollywood filmmakers might need to recalibrate their approach to reconnect with a wider audience.

The discussion also touched upon Aamir’s next film Lahore 1947, which is being produced under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions. The film, starring Sunny Deol, marks his collaboration with Javed Akhtar, adding another exciting project to his illustrious career.

With his insightful critique, Aamir has once again sparked a conversation about Bollywood’s evolving storytelling and its need to reconnect with the audience through emotionally compelling narratives.