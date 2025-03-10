Badshah 2.0: Fans Stunned by Rapper’s Lean Look, Internet Sparks Ozempic Debate

Rapper and singer Badshah has left fans shocked with his dramatic weight loss, sparking wild reactions across social media. The DJ Waley Babu hitmaker recently shared a clip on the official Instagram account of his clothing brand, but instead of just focusing on his new collection, fans were busy discussing his transformed physique.

Sporting a black tank top layered with a thermal, Badshah’s noticeably leaner frame stole the spotlight. To complete his look, he donned sunglasses, adding to his sleek new avatar. However, fans couldn’t help but compare his new appearance to that of Canadian-Indian singer AP Dhillon.

“Ek minute, ye Badshah hai ya AP Dhillon?” a fan wrote, while another quipped, “Is it just me, or is he looking a bit like AP Dhillon?” Some even joked that Badshah had “copied” AP Dhillon’s style, fueling the debate further.

But that wasn’t the only speculation doing the rounds. Some social media users were quick to link his weight loss to Ozempic, a diabetes drug that has gained popularity as a celebrity weight-loss solution in Hollywood. “Hollywood and now Bollywood—high on Ozempic,” one user commented. Another added, “First KJo, now Badshah. Is everyone on Ozempic?”—a reference to filmmaker Karan Johar’s recent transformation.

However, not everyone was convinced. A Reddit user dismissed the rumors, saying, “If he wants to be healthy, let him be. He doesn’t have the ‘Ozempic face’ and has apparently had a pretty consistent gym routine.”

This isn’t the first time Badshah has been in the spotlight for his fitness journey. Back in 2022, he opened up about making conscious lifestyle changes, citing health issues like sleep apnea as his motivation. Speaking to Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her show Shape of You, the rapper revealed, “At first, I would suddenly starve myself, which made me gain weight. Now, I eat what I want, but in moderation. Our profession comes with bad eating habits—we don’t even eat on time. Now, I’m addicted to salads. For anyone wanting to lose weight, it’s a lifestyle.”

While the debate rages on about how Badshah achieved his transformation, one thing is certain—the rapper’s new look has everyone talking!