Samridhii Shukla Suffers Burn Injury On ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Set, Continues Shooting Like A Pro

Actress Samridhii Shukla, currently seen as Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, faced an unexpected mishap on the set of the popular TV drama. On March 7, while filming an intense cooking sequence, she sustained a minor burn injury when hot oil accidentally splashed onto her hand.

The incident took place during a scene where Abhira prepares kachoris, Armaan’s favorite dish, to commemorate their first meeting anniversary. As part of the shoot, Samridhii had to deep-fry the kachoris, but in the process, some hot oil splattered on her forehand. Though she quickly stepped back, she still suffered a burn.

Despite the discomfort, the actress displayed immense professionalism and continued filming without delays. Speaking about the incident, she told India Forums, “A bit of hot oil splashed on my hand because I don’t have much experience with deep frying. I think I’m a silver spoon child—my parents never made me do much work. But it’s all safe now.”

Fans of the actress can rest assured that she is recovering well and remains dedicated to her role.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to be one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Samridhii’s on-screen chemistry with Rohit Purohit, who plays Armaan, has been winning hearts. The current storyline has taken an intense turn, with Armaan and Abhira leaving the Poddar mansion after Armaan discovered that his grandmother and stepmother had hidden the truth about his birth mother. The show now follows their struggles as they attempt to survive in poverty, facing new challenges along the way.

Apart from Samridhii and Rohit, the show features Garvita Sadhwani, Romiit Raaj, Anita Raj, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Puri, and Mohit Parmar in key roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9:30 PM daily.

Despite the minor setback, Samridhii Shukla’s dedication to her craft remains unshaken, proving yet again why she is one of television’s most promising stars.