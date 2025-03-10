Ayushmann Khurrana Pens Down Poem To Celebrates India’s Champions Trophy Victory

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, an ardent cricket enthusiast, couldn’t contain his excitement as Team India clinched the Champions Trophy 2025 title against New Zealand. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Khurrana shared a heartfelt video celebrating India’s victory, reciting a poem he penned in his signature style.

Sporting the Indian cricket jersey, the actor captioned his post with a blue heart emoji and the word India, expressing his joy over the team’s remarkable win. His video quickly gained traction among fans, who resonated with his enthusiasm.

A Cricket Fan Through and Through

Khurrana, who has never shied away from showcasing his love for cricket, actively followed the final match despite a busy shooting schedule. On Sunday, he flooded his Instagram stories with updates, cheering for Team India as the game progressed. Even while travelling for a film shoot, the actor remained glued to his screen, documenting his excitement for his followers.

While filming his upcoming movie Thama, Khurrana ensured the entire crew was part of the thrilling experience. As the final overs unfolded, he brought everyone together on set to witness the nail-biting finish.

“Shoot Ruk Jaati Hai Jab India Jeet Jaata Hai!”

In a video shared on his Instagram, Khurrana was seen intensely watching the final moments of the match. As India secured victory, he erupted in celebration, joined by his film crew. Captioning the post, “Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai!” (The shoot pauses when India wins!), and he humorously highlighted how the film set momentarily came to a halt to savour the historic triumph.

Upcoming Film ‘Thama’ in the Maddock Horror Universe

On the work front, Khurrana is currently filming Thama, a supernatural horror-comedy under Maddock Films, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is rumoured to explore the theme of vampires. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thama is expected to expand the Maddock horror universe, following the success of films like Stree and Bhediya.

With India’s Champions Trophy win fueling celebrations across the country, Khurrana’s passionate tribute resonated with cricket fans, further proving his deep-rooted love for the sport.