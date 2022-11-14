Aamir Khan’s Onscreen Daughter Suffers From Epileptic Fits, Read To Know More!!

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the lead character in Bollywood’s famous film ‘Dangal’, has publicly made a big disclosure about herself. Fatima recently told that she keeps getting attacks of ‘epilepsy’. Actually, the month of November is celebrated as Epilepsy Awareness Campaign Month. Highlighting this, Fatima revealed her illness through social media and took the initiative to make people aware.

The actress talked about her illness by sharing a post on Instagram. Along with this, to increase awareness among the people, the actress also did a question and answer session with the fans regarding epilepsy on Instagram. She did an ‘Ask Me Any Things’ session with her followers to spread awareness about epilepsy. This session was entirely about epilepsy and questions related to the disease. During the question and answer, when a user asked her how she is dealing with this disease? On this, the actress told that ‘she has a good support system! Her family, friends, and her pet’. The actress further said that ‘some days are good but some are bad too’.

During the question and answer itself, a user asked Fatima when she came to know about this disease. In response to this question, Fatima told that when she was shooting for the film ‘Dangal’, she had an attack, and she fainted. After that, she got straight to the hospital. Then for the first time, she had an epileptic fit. Fatima tells that at first, she was very scared about this disease. Then gradually she overcame it. Fatima said that she kept ignoring this disease for five years. But she advises that other patients should not do this, treatment is possible only by accepting the disease at the right time.

Fatima Sana Shaikh also revealed that she informs every filmmaker about her epilepsy before signing a project. She said that there has been a support from industry directors and friends. Fatima said that now she is not afraid of this disease.