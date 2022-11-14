Debina Shares Her IVF Treatment Journey, Said, “People Thought I Am Pregnant Because Of Weight Gain”!!

One of the popular couples of TV, Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are loved by all. Recently they became parents to their second daughter. After the birth of Debina’s first daughter Liana, this journey of Debina who became a mother again in just seven months was not easy. Debina had struggled a lot while trying to get pregnant naturally and later resorted to IVF to become a mother. Debina, now a mother for the second time, in a recent interview, recalled the days when she used to go to the hospital for IVF treatment.

Debina Banerjee told in an interview that she had opted for four rounds of IVF and after several unsuccessful attempts she was successful in conceiving daughter Liana. Even before this, she realized that she was not capable of conceiving. But she had the most trouble when her relatives asked her when she would give birth to the child. The actress said that it was the phase of her life that influenced her the most.

Debina Banerjee while talking to the media organization said, ‘When are you giving the good news? Is this the only reason in life that makes you happy? If I can’t be a mother then I can’t make you happy as a human? Such things were very hurtful. It may be a happy thing but for a person who is trying and still not getting it, it is very sad’. Debina said that due to her IVF treatment, she used to be very sensitive during that time even on small things.

She says, ‘Because I was undergoing treatment. Many hormones were active inside my body, due to which my weight increased slightly. My stomach had also increased. During this, I had put a picture in a tight dress, in which my stomach was visible. A user wrote on it ‘Is she pregnant?’ I saw a video. I didn’t know how I should have reacted to this. People used to see me in the hospital and tell others yes, she is pregnant and she is hiding. How do I tell them I’m not? And I’m trying, so this isn’t the time to ask. I used to feel very upset in those days’. Let us tell you, Debina and Gurmeet were married in the year 2011. Both had welcomed their first daughter Liana this year, while now another little princess has been born in Debina and Gurmeet’s house.