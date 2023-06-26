Abhishek Bachchan Is Scared To Ask THIS Question To Aaradhya. Find Out More About It Here…

One of Bollywood’s most popular couples – Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always refrained from divulging too many details about their daughter. But in a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his daughter – Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aaradhya handling stardom

On being asked about how does Aaradhya adapt to this world of stardom, Abhishek quickly gave all the credit to his wife Aishwarya. He said,” Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. I think it was very important and Aishwarya handled it beautifully.” He also added that they didn’t make a big deal about the fact that both her grandparents are from the film world as also both her parents. Aaradhya has been clicked mostly while accompanying her mother to Cannes film festival or to her movie screenings. Abhishek also confessed that Aishwarya allows me to go make my films while she takes care of their daughter.

Abhishek scared to find this out

When asked which movie of her father’s is her favourite, the Housefull star said, “She does not compulsively watch movies. She is happy doing her own things. At some level, I don’t want to ask her which is her favorite film of mine. I don’t think I want to because I’ll get a brutally honest answer and I am not ready for that.” He laughed.

Aaradhya’s recent lawsuit

Abhishek has also once again stressed there has to be some boundary drawn with respect to his daughter. The fierce father said that he would not allow the liberty to discuss his daughter on his social media handles. “My daughter is out of bonds” he said. Recently, Aaradhya Bachchan was in news for filing a petition against a Youtube channel. The reason for it was that the YouTube channel has disseminated false news regarding her health and personal life. Based on this plea, the Delhi High Court had ordered the removal and deactivation of all videos pertaining to her from ten different entities.