After Sharing About Depression, Karan Tacker Deletes His Instagram Posts, ‘I Want To Go Away’

TV actor Karan Tacker, who rose to fame with shows like Rang Badalti Odhni, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Special OPS seem to have taken some time off the social media. Recently, he wished his fans a ‘Happy Diwali’ and then, deleted his Instagram posts.

On the occasion of Diwali, Tacker took to Instagram to share a video where he is heard sending love to his followers and telling them that he is going away for a while and will be back soon. In the clip captioned as “Brb”, Karan states, “Hey guys, here’s wishing you a very very Happy Diwali. I wish you all the love, I wish you all the luck, and an insane amount of positivity this coming year. Like we know, Diwali is a time of new beginnings and I think I definitely need one. So, I want to go away for a while, but I’ll see you guys in a bit.”

Let us tell you that back in August, Karan opened up on his battle with depression. He said that there have been times when he has fought with depression and it took him ‘weeks to come out of it’.

The 36-year-old also shared how he is disappointed with the profession of an actor. “I don’t think being low or being depressed is something that happens only once. I feel unfortunate in the profession that we are in, it comes multiple times because the expectations of your career are always increasing and unfortunately the results are not in your hands. As an actor, you will require a director or producer to give you a job. You do tend to break multiple times because it is not an easy industry,” said Karan.

Calling his decision of letting go of the TV at the peak of his career ‘gutsy’, Karan quoted, “For somebody who supports the family, it becomes difficult to run your home. It used to get really tough. There have been months that I have been just low.”

Earlier, Karan had also revealed about getting multiple rejections from filmmakers for having acted in TV. Currently, the handsome hunk is looking for a great work opportunity to prove his mettle.