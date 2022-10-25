Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry At Paparazzi, Calls Them ‘Intruders’ On Diwali!

On the occasion of Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan and his family performed Lakshmi Puja at their bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu, Mumbai. The veteran actor was joined by actress-wife Jaya Bachchan for the festivities on Monday. In a video shared on social media, Jaya was seen calling the paparazzi stationed outside their home ‘intruders.’ She chased them away as they tried to capture the Bachchan family’s Diwali celebrations.

Jaya, who has spoken about her discomfort with paparazzi clicking pictures at various events, was seen storming out of Pratiksha on Monday night. She reacted angrily to photographers stationed outside their home.

She wore a white Kurta. She told to the paparazzi, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.” One person said, “Switch off the cameras…” One user commented, “Guys leave her alone… You unnecessarily waste your time…”

Amitabh, Jaya Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen coming together in Pratiksha for Diwali Puja 2022. While Abhishek was driving, Amitabh sat beside him. Jaya, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were sitting in the back seat. All of them wore ethnic clothes for the festival.

Jaya Bachchan said that she is annoyed by people who interfere in her personal life. She said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)’.”