Festive Glam Alert: Katrina Kaif Turns Attractive In A Shimmery Hot Black Saree From Her ‘Diwali Nights’!

Katrina Kaif, a Bollywood star, has upped the glam factor, especially during the festive season! She was recently seen wearing a stunning sheer black saree to a Diwali party. This time, she and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, color-coordinated at an Indian film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a shimmering translucent saree adorned with sequins and a matching sleeveless blouse.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a sheer saree by Sabyasachi. Her saree had a finely ruffled border that extended all the way down the pallu and a sexy blouse with a deep plunging neckline.

Kaif accessorised her saree with a pair of statement earrings, two sets of thick bangles, and an eye-catching ring. To dress up her evening look, she left her hair open with a centre partition.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a photo of her Diwali ensemble, and among the many compliments she received from fans and friends in the comments section, Most special of all was the one she received from Vicky Kaushal, her husband, and isn’t it the cutest thing you’ve ever seen on the Internet?

In the meantime, Katrina is promoting her film ‘Phone Bhoot.’ The film ‘Phone Bhoot,’ directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set to hit theatres on November 4. Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff also play lead roles in the film.

Katrina will also appear in the upcoming action thriller ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Salman Khan, as well as in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming ‘Merry Christmas,’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. The actress also stars alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in ‘Jee Le Zaraa.