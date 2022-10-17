Cab Driver Misbehaved With Actress Manava Naik, Police Starts Investigation By Registering FIR

Such a dreadful incident has happened with the film actress and director Manava Naik which will make any girl breathless after hearing it. He told how a cab driver misbehaved with him and threatened him. Manava posted on social media that she had booked a cab to go home on Saturday and whose experience was terrible for her.

Manava Naik tweeted and wrote – I caught this cab from Bandra Kurla Complex at 8.15 pm. As soon as I sat down, the cab driver started talking. When I refused, he got angry and broke the red light in anger. When the police stopped the car, the actress said, let it go, why I have taken the photo of the car? The actress further wrote – When I did this, the driver got furious and started abusing Manava. The driver told me – you will give 500 rupees? On being told that he was talking on the phone while driving, the driver said – Ruk tere ko dikhta hu mein. After this, the driver crossed the limit and stopped the cab in the dark near Jio Garden of BKC.

Seeing this form of a cab driver, the actress got very scared and started shouting to save herself. Then two bikers and a rickshaw driver somehow pulled him out of the cab. Manava also shared the number of the car with the people and told this painful story. Reacting to the actress’s social media post, Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil has assured action against the cab driver.

Talking about her film career, the actress was last seen working in the 2016 Marathi film Jaundya Na Balasaheb. Apart from this, he has also worked in the Hindi film Jodhaa Akbar. Apart from this, she has shown her acting skills in many TV serials.