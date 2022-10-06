Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Gets Release On Netflix, Fans Get Surprised!

Aamir Khan’s one of the most controversial films ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been released on Netflix this Thursday. The fans of Aamir Khan are in surprise as no announcement was made before releasing LSC on Netflix. Neither Aamir Khan nor the film’s producers announced anything on their social media platforms.

The ‘Forrest Gump‘ remake is released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The surprise release of this 2hr and 37 min long movie on Netflix has become a topic of discussion among people. With the streaming of LSC on Netflix after 8 weeks of its theatrical release, Aamir Khan’s old statement regarding its OTT release is also trending.

The ‘3 idiots’ actor had said that they will wait 6 months to release Laal Singh Chaddha on the OTT platform. The film’s release on Netflix also came as shocking news because earlier there was a rift between Netflix and LSC makers regarding dealing money.

Laal Singh Chaddha was released in cinema theatres on 11 August 2022. It was highly boycotted in India during its release. It had indulged itself in controversy for showing a mentally disabled guy in an Indian army officer role. The film was also boycotted because of the lead actors’ controversial statements in past interviews. As a result, the film proved to be Aamir Khan’s biggest failure in his career.

LSC had managed to collect a total of 129 crores on Box office against its high budget of 180 crores. Now, after the film has been released on the biggest OTT platform, producers are expecting to recover the film’s rest money.

Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and South actor Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. It is jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Productions. It is a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. This film was inspired by the 1986 novel ‘Forrest Gump’ written by American Novelist, Winston Groom.