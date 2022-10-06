Anupamaa Dances With Anurag Basu In This Event; Fans Said, “Where Is Anuj?”

Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress in the show “Anupamaa,” which has topped the TRP list in the world of television, is in the headlines. Rupali has made a special place in the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Anupamaa in this show. Rupali’s fan following on social media is no less than any Bollywood actress.

Recently, a video of Rupali Ganguly’s dance has gone viral, in which she is seen dancing in a tremendous way. The special feature of this video is that Rupali is not alone in it, in fact, she’s dancing with filmmaker Anurag Basu. In this dance video, Rupali looks very beautiful in traditional Bengali style.

This video of Rupali Ganguly is from the day of “Sindur Khela” in Durga Puja. In the video, Sindur is also visible on Rupali’s face. It’s well known that Rupali, who has made her place in every household with the daily soap “Anupamaa,” is very much liked by the audience. Rupali also stays connected with the fans through social media. Rupali is followed by 2.6 million people on a popular social media platform, “Instagram,” with whom she often shares her photos and videos.

Rupali Ganguly’s simple look is seen in “Anupamaa”, while in real life she is very glamorous and stylish. The social media profile of the actress is flooded with her beautiful pictures. On the other hand, talking about the actress’s current show, “Anupamaa,” the show is witnessing big twists and turns at this time. Everyone is upset with Paritosh’s antics on the show. Gaurav Khanna is playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show. Currently, a good track is being shown between him and Rupali’s character, i.e., Anupamaa. Fans are very fond of Rupali and Gaurav’s chemistry.

Speaking of Rupali Ganguly’s career, she started acting since childhood. Rupali made her debut as a child artist with her father Anil Ganguly’s film “Saheb” (1985). After this, Rupali Ganguly also appeared in some films, but she got recognition from television shows.