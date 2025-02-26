Govinda Responds To Divorce Rumours, But It Didn’t Settle The Matter

Bollywood actor Govinda has responded to widespread speculation about his marriage with Sunita Ahuja amid reports that the couple is heading for a divorce after 37 years. Addressing the rumours in an interview with ETimes, Govinda kept his response brief and focused on his professional commitments.

When asked about the reports of a rift in his marriage, the ‘Hero No 1’ actor stated, “There are only business talks going on… I am in the process of starting my films.” His reply neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, leaving questions about his personal life unanswered. Sunita Ahuja did not respond to ETimes’ request for a comment on the matter.

Govinda’s Manager Addresses the Situation

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, acknowledged that there have been tensions within the family but downplayed the situation. “There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by some family members. There is nothing more to it. Govinda is currently focused on starting a new film, and artists are visiting our office. We are trying to resolve the matter,” he told ETimes.

Speculation Around the Marriage

On Wednesday, multiple reports claimed that Govinda and Sunita’s marriage had been troubled for a while and that they had been living separately. The rumors gained momentum after Sunita shared personal details about their relationship in recent interviews.

During an interaction with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja expressed frustration over Govinda’s lack of romantic gestures. When asked about his romantic side, she laughed and said, “I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn’t go on holiday. I am someone who enjoys going out with my husband, eand ating pani-puri on the streets. But he spent too much time working. I don’t recall a single instance when we went out to watch a movie together.”

Amid the ongoing speculations, ETimes quoted a source stating that Sunita had reportedly sent a separation notice to Govinda a few months ago. However, there has been no further development since then.

Govinda and Sunita’s Journey Together

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in March 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1988. The couple later welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

While speculation continues, Govinda has chosen to keep his focus on his professional life, offering no confirmation or clarification on the rumored separation.