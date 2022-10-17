Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Sunday Binge With Family At Her Restaurant; Fans Say, ‘Sugar Aur BP Level Bad Jaayenge’

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a glance at her Sunday outing with family. She was snapped out with the kids, Viaan and Samisha. She was joined by Raj Kundra who wore a mask in public and her mother Sunanda Shetty.

The family spent their Sunday enjoying some sweet treats at Shilpa’s restaurant in Bastian, Mumbai. She revealed dishes on her Instagram post. She captioned it, “Waffles with Crème Choc Mini Magnums, Caramel Doughnuts, Fried Ice-Cream, stacked Apple Strudel Crepes, Candy Floss Hitme cake These are a few of my favourite things…la la la…Chef Dhiraj spoiling me today!@bastianmumbai Happy World food day Instafam. Eat with gratitude.”

The video started with Shilpa Shetty topping some crepes with chocolate shots. Afterwards, her son Viaan sat next to his grandmother while breaking a piñata cake. An excited Shilpa shared a closer look at her plate. She said, “Just look at that. Guys, it’s World food day today and what’s better than to celebrate it with food and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, many have given their mixed reactions to the video in the comments section. One user commented, “Do you actually eat all that? Or just to show off ?” Some commented, “Hindi nhi bol sakti be Desi mam bilaiti bo,” “Hindi bologi to hume nhi pta chlega ki tumko English aati h ki ny,” “Sugar aur BP level bad jaayenge Madam ji,” “jonny sins nahi aaya saath mey,” “Femininsm is trash now because its role model are trash, so we need spiritual liberated ladies as the benchmark of the feminist political groups” etc.