‘Yeh To Buddha Ho Raha Hai’: Hrithik Roshan Gets Trolled After Netizens Spot Bald Patch On His Head!

With the advent of social media, trolling has become a part of a celebrity’s life. Every now and then, we hear about actors getting trolled for their actions, words or appearance. The recent to get under the radar of it is Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.

It all began when self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK shared a video of Roshan clicked from behind. In the clip, one can spot a partial bald patch on Hrithik’s head. KRK made fun of the actor by tweeting, “When #HrithikRoshan did forget to wear his hair patch.🤪😁💃” He further rectified himself and mocked Hrithik by writing, “Sorry, when he didn’t wear his hair patch properly.”

This led to netizens trolling the Vikram Vedha actor. “Sometimes the camera shows the reality…even Hrithik’s hairs are falling man..”, read a comment. Another said, “Camera man deliberately took that angle to show his baldness.” “Ye to apne papa ke kadmome chal raha hai .. upcoming bald”, penned the third user. A fourth one wrote, “Baap takla tha to beta chhap chhodega na.” “Yeh to ganja ho raha hai,” “Yeh to buddha ho raha hai,” read some other comments.

When fans of Hrithik noticed all this, they jumped in and defended the actor. They reminded everyone about Hrithik’s brain surgery in 2013. Fans also schooled KRK by taking digs at him. They asked Hrithik also to take legal action against him.

For the unversed, the Greek God of Bollywood suffered a head injury while performing stunts for his film Bang Bang. He got operated upon at Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar for subdural hematoma (collection of blood between the outer and middle layers of the brain covering).